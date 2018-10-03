Albany Tech hosts town hall meeting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Albany Technical College hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday with the Chamber of Commerce.
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, spoke about what the future looks for in terms of businesses for Albany.
Clark shared ideas with leaders about getting business owners into schools and expanding Georgia’s role in the global commerce and improving long-term job creations.
“We are going through a fast moving economy and communities that are going to be successful long term, are going to have a new strategy on how to grow talent, put millennials back home, and move people out of poverty into prosperity. So, we just started that conversation today,” said Clark.
