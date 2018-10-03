Albany man arrested in Gwinnett Co. on murder charge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Marcus Harris, 24, of Albany, was taken into custody in Riverdale on Tuesday, October 2, and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail. He is charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault, in the death of Marlon Walker, 32.
Late last Saturday night, Gwinnett County Police responded to a report of shots fired on St. Marlowe Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
They discovered a man in his 30s in the parking lot, with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers tried to help him, but he died at the scene.
Witnesses described a fight between at least two men in the parking lot before the shooting.
After the victim was shot, the suspect or suspects fled the scene. Detectives are asking the public to call in if they saw or heard anything related to the incident.
Please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
You can refer to Case Number: 18-090959, according to Det. Sam Flynn.
