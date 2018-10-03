Albany Fire Department selling t-shirts for cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department has designed and is selling their very own T-shirts – all for a good cause.
Money from the shirt sales will go to local breast cancer organizations, to be divided among multiple groups in the community.
The firefighters themselves will be wearing the shirts all month long.
Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said breast cancer awareness is a cause that hits close to home to many here in Albany and in the fire department itself.
“A lot of fireman are affected. Someone in the family has or had Breast Cancer, so it’s one of those organizations that we support,” said Burns.
T-shirts are $15 and plus sizes are $20.
T-shirts can be ordered at the fire station, at 320 North Jackson Street.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.