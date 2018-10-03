Albany community rallying to aid in storm relief

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany community continues to rally to aid in storm relief efforts.
Thousands are still without many basic supplies after Hurricane Florence devastated parts of North Carolina.
Two organizations are partnering together to get those supplies to the people in need.
The Albany Chain Gang is hosting a food and supplies drive to send those items to people affected by the hurricane.
The Georgia Storm Troopers will then collect and store those items before packing them in trucks to drive to North Carolina.
Steve Owens, president of the storm troopers, said flood waters in some areas have yet to recede, meaning crews can’t go in to do much in terms of cleaning up debris in neighborhoods and on roads.
Which is why the Chain Gang and the troopers have partnered together to bring much needed supplies to the people in those areas.
“And we understand from the flooding how bad that was. This is city after city, widespread through two states. People with every ounce of their belongings out on the curb. They’ve lost everything, so just their basic needs of food and shelter and clothing are all gone,” said Theresa Knight with the Albany Chain Gang.
The collection will be at the Sam’s Club in Albany, this Saturday, October 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
They are asking for nonperishable food, supplies and toiletries.
