Worth Co. peanut plant reopens after fire

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Birdsong Peanuts reopened following a Friday blaze.
A total of 3,500 tons of peanuts were lost in the fire at the Worth County plant, according to officials.
For years the plant has participated in the Georgia Peanut Festival.
We spoke with the Worth County Chamber to see if this fire will play a role in Birdsong’s participation this year.
Officials said there are 100 million pounds peanuts in the plant, and that number keeps growing, as farmers are currently harvesting their peanut crop.
As for the peanuts ruined in the fire, the plant has firefighters on scene hosing them down, to prevent a flare-up.
The Worth County EMA director said the firefighters will do this for the remainder of the current week.
With the plant back up and running, Birdsong representatives said the plant will be ready to go for the Peanut Festival.
“We will supply peanuts to the festival. But it’s really only a couple bags of peanuts or so,” said Gregg Grimsley, Birdsong Peanuts vice president of manufacturing.
The Georgia Peanut Festival committee also issued the following statement:
Birdsong representatives said though this is never a good situation, they didn’t lose as much as they could have.
Fifty firefighters, 34 hours and 750,000 gallons of water later, crews were able to extinguish the fire that could’ve kept burning.
“The fire was contained for the most part on Friday, it was just a question of getting the fuel pulled away from the fire. We pulled the sheet medal off side of the walls and put water on the peanuts that was piled inside of the warehouse,” said Grimsley.
Grimsley said the fire didn’t put much of a damper on the business.
“It’s certainly something that you don’t want to happen, but we’ve got other peanuts to shell, so we’re not going to lose any processing times because of those 3,500 tons,” said Grimsley.
The peanuts are being hosed down on the property by Worth County Fire.
“We got crews out there that are keeping water on that to keep that smoke down,” said Tom Whittington, Worth County EMA Director
Whittington said it was training and collaboration with other counties that made getting the fire under control possible.
“The distance you have with these counties, by the time they get their crews and guys together, then get on the road travel time to get here, it was just tremendous response time that played a major factor in this,” Whittington said.
Once the peanuts are cooled, Grimsley said they are looking for options of disposal.
“They have some value like you can burn them in a Co-Gen plant to make electricity. We are exploring that option right now, possibly a company can take them and burn them,” said Grimsley.
Grimsley said employees will be able to make up the loss for that day, throughout the rest of the year, and that production will not be impacted by the fire.
"So really as far as economic loss because of the loss day of production, that’s fairly minimal, we’ll make that up,” Grimsley pointed out.
Grimsley also said that they are still investigating both the cause of the fire, and what will happen with the warehouse.
Crews will alternate throughout the week making sure those peanuts in the field are cooling off properly, according to Whittington.
