Unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Highlighting the first week of October a very quiet and unseasonably warm weather pattern. High pressure wedges south with a dry stable air mass which keeps rain away and temperatures above average through the weekend into early next week.
On average October is the driest month of the year with 1.91″ of rain for SWGA. You can expect a range of temperatures with the average high 84 degrees and the average low 62 degrees. For the upcoming week afternoons warm with highs upper 80s low 90s and mornings mild with lows upper 60s around 70 through Sunday.
Warmth holds with a slight chance of rain Sunday into Columbus Day.
