UGA Tifton ‘paw’ning Bulldog statues

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The University of Georgia Tifton campus is making its mark as top dog with an increase in graduation rates, enrollment, and community support.
The campus is building off recent success by partnering with businesses.
The UGA Tifton campus is growing its presence with the sale and placing of bulldog statues around the City of Tifton.
“Community, buisness can purchase and have put where ever they want but when you purchase something like that your showing support for the UGA Tifton Campus,” said Clint Thompson, public relations coordinator.
The City of Tifton has unveiled two of the statues at businesses.
“Q-Dog” is located in front of Quailwood Animal Clinic and “Nugget” is located right in front of Chick-fil-A right off I-75.
