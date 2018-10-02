Two fatal wrecks reported in Southwest Georgia

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - Two fatal wrecks have been reported in two Southwest Georgia counties, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation Southwest Facebook page.
The first occurred in Seminole County, on SR 91 N of Donalsonville near GradyCobb Road.
The scene was cleared around 2:13 p.m., the Facebook post stated.
Two people were killed, according to Susan Grice, Seminole County deputy coroner.
Grice said she was called to the scene around 12:10 p.m.
The second occurred in Decatur County.
The second fatal wreck happened on SR 309 N near Rob Dollar Road, according to the department’s Facebook page.
One person was killed, according to Kenneth Hollis, Decatur County coroner.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
