Two fatal wrecks reported in Southwest Georgia
By WALB News Team | October 2, 2018 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated October 2 at 4:05 PM

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - Two fatal wrecks have been reported in two Southwest Georgia counties, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation Southwest Facebook page.

The first occurred in Seminole County, on SR 91 N of Donalsonville near GradyCobb Road.

The scene was cleared around 2:13 p.m., the Facebook post stated.

Two people were killed, according to Susan Grice, Seminole County deputy coroner.

Grice said she was called to the scene around 12:10 p.m.

The second occurred in Decatur County.

The second fatal wreck happened on SR 309 N near Rob Dollar Road, according to the department’s Facebook page.

One person was killed, according to Kenneth Hollis, Decatur County coroner.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

