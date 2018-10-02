Toys for Tots kicks off 71st annual campaign in partnership with MCLB

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - October just began, but the Marine Corps Logistics Base is jumping ahead to Christmas.
The Marine Corps Reserve kicked off the 71st annual Toys for Tots drive at the base in Albany Monday morning.
Collection bins are already out to start receiving donations.
Last year alone, the joint partnership between the Base and the Salvation Army collected more than 48,000 toys and $9,000.
The donations helped more than 4,000 children throughout the greater Albany area.
“So our goal is to always get the maximum participation to support the local community. The more lives that we can touch and make a difference, that’s our goal,” said Alphonso Trimble, commanding officer at MCLB.
Toys are needed for newborn children through 14 years old.
Distribution of the toys will be closer to the Christmas holiday.
