Tifton bank robbed

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The South Georgia Banking Company, located at 725 west 2nd Street in Tifton, was robbed Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Ray of Tifton P.D.
Law Enforcement officials from the Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Natural Resources K-9 unit responded to the area.
During a search of the surrounding area, the suspect was found in a drainage ditch. He was taken into custody, and is being held at the Tift County Jail.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Valdosta Office, has been contacted and is assisting in the investigation.
Police officials did not say how much money was taken, or if the suspect was armed.
WALB will have more details on the robbery as soon as they are available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.