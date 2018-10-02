Thomas Co. man facing 10 charges related to child porn possession

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - A Thomas County man was in jail Monday facing nearly a dozen charges related to having child pornography.
Tommy Michael Young was being held in the Thomas County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators have filed 10 charges against him, all for sexual exploitation of children.
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office said it believes Young was in possession of child pornography, which led to those charges.
The investigation lasted a couple weeks.
The sheriff's office said it worked as part of the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to make this arrest.
The initial tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
