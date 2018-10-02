Thomas Co. Central hosts drive-thru flu clinic, disaster drill

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomas County residents will be able to roll up their sleeves and roll through a drive-thru clinic to get a seasonal flu shot without leaving their vehicles, Monday, October 15, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Thomas County Central High School.
To speed up the process, patients may fill out forms available at the Thomas County Health Department and on-line at www.southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org; www.thomask12ga.us; www.tcitys.ga.us; and www.thomascountyboc.org/emergency-management.
First responders will also come together to exercise disaster plans, with a dozen partner agencies are participating in the event, said Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones.
“This is a great opportunity for our community partners to exercise mass dispensing,” he said. “It’s a truly coordinated effort when you look at the agencies partnering. That’s how we come together in a disaster— otherwise, we would struggle.”
Thomas County Health Department Director Carolyn Simmons noted the last community drive-thru flu clinic/disaster drill was conducted seven years ago. “It is definitely time to do it again,” she said.
Only flu shots will be offered. The cost is $30 per dose, with cash, Medicaid, Medicare, United Healthcare (all), Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Cigna accepted, Simmons said.
“The school will be on break, which will help make it easier for people to enter and leave the campus,” she said. “All routes will be clearly marked.”
Because the health department will not be offering flu shots on-site in the high schools this year, high school students especially are encouraged to take advantage of the drive-thru to get flu protection, Simmons said.
“Thomas County Schools are excited to partner with all the agencies to make sure our community is prepared for any emergency,” said Thomas County Schools Director for Transportation and Pupil Services Scott James, who served on the event planning committee.
“We plan, execute, evaluate— that’s what we do,” said Jones. “I’m glad we’re in Thomas County. It’s good to have community partners that work together in an event like this so we will be able to come together as a community when disaster strikes.”
The event will be held rain or shine at Thomas County Central High School, located at 4686 US Hwy 84 Bypass. For more information about the drive-thru clinic, call the health department at 229-226-4241.
