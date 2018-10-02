Teens charged with killing hundreds of chickens

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged for mutilating hundreds of chickens, according to Thomas County law enforcement.
Lt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office chief investigator, said three 16-year-old boys slaughtered more than 400 chickens at a farm on Sept. 22.
The teenagers were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and have since been released back to their parents.
The chicken hatching farm, located off Eddings Road, is a part of Sanderson Farms located in Colquitt County.
Watkins said the teenagers were hired by the local farm to help maintain the chickens and provide extra help when needed.
But, Watkins said, the teens decided to kill hundreds of chickens.
“As best as we could tell they were not under the influence of anything, but I’m wondering what goes through their minds to sit there and kill that many chickens," said Watkins.
Watkins said the three will be prosecuted through the juvenile court system.
The farm owner declined to comment on the incident.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.