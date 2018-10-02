South Health District hosts legislative breakfast

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - South Georgia health leaders tackled large issues at the South Health District Legislative Breakfast in Tifton.
The public health district discussed diabetes, heart disease and obesity as three major problems the county, and even country are facing.
District Health Director for the South Health District William Grow said the main goal of today’s event was to let legislators know what the district does so they can continue to receive support.
He believes the depth and breath of public health affects everyone each day.
“Whether it’s restaurants, whether it’s public swimming pools, whether it’s rabies. So much of this in rural South Georgia is different than in urban areas,” said Grow.
Legislators expressed appreciation for these health leaders addressing this community’s needs.
