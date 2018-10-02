Radium Springs project one step closer to getting started

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Radium Springs Recovery Project is one step closer to getting started.
Dougherty County commissioners approved a project that will allow Georgia Power to move telephone poles and wires on Skywater and Azalea boulevards.
Moving these poles has to be done first, before any construction on the roads can begin, officials said.
Dougherty County already has $2 million available to fix the roads in the area.
Now, the work can begin after almost two years.
“It sort of means a little more hope, one more step closer to what we’re trying to do," said Jeremy Brown, engineering manager. “We have other utilities that are being relocated out there, such as fire hydrants, water gas and light. Albany Utilities is currently working on relocating the hydrants which you know are in the way of the construction as well, so this is just one more step.”
Georgia Power will be able to move those poles in a month or two, after paperwork is finalized.
