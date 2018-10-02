Phoebe resident charged with child molestation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A second year resident in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s residency program has been charged with child molestation, according to the Albany Police Department.
A 39-year-old male was charged by APD’s Family Protection Unit.
A 15-year-old female told Phoebe staff the resident touched her inappropriately while she was at the hospital being treated at the emergency room, according to APD.
Staff reported the allegations to police for further investigation.
The resident was brought to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning, according to APD.
The resident invoked his right to an attorney and did not make a statement. The resident was taken to Dougherty County Jail, APD officials said.
The name of the resident is not being released at this time because of an active investigation and additional interviews are required, APD officials said.
WALB has reached out to Phoebe for comment but they have not responded.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
