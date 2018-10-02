New face joins DCSS administrative team

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County School System has a new face joining the district’s administrative team.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce was named the new director of community relations for DCSS.
In her new role, Bryce will be getting out in the community and helping students beyond the classroom.
Bruce will also be working hand and hand with DCSS public information officer.
Bruce said the most exciting part of this new job is that she gets to make an impact in young adults' lives.
“I am a product of this school system," Bruce said. “To be able to stay in my community, stay at home and impact the lives of the kids that are walking through some of the same halls I walked through as a student. That is the exciting piece to me, because those students are the ones who are going to change our community, change our world.”
Bruce has been in the new position for about a month now.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.