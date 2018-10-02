Low THC oil helps Albany man with chronic pain

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With six more medical conditions added to the state health department’s list, more patients can access the healthcare they feel they need.
Albany native Bobby Thornton is finally able to feel pain relief.
Just a few weeks ago he received his his low THC oil registry card and he says it’s been life changing to not have to use the substance illegally.
With a couple vapes, Thornton feels immediate alleviation.
“It dulls the pain. For me it doesn’t completely get rid of it, but it dulls it out enough that I can walk and deal with it on a daily basis,” explained Thornton.
He has suffered for a couple years now with chronic pain.
“I have a lot of pain in my right foot. So it’s really hard to walk and get around without constant pain,” said Thornton.
He's broken his right foot in the same spot four times in a three year period.
"I tried the regular doctor, the regular prescription pill path, if that's what you want to call it, but it just doesn't work for me."
In July more health conditions were added to the state department of public health’s medical marijuana usage, including intractable pain like his.
“It was a journey to get that done. If you speak to a lot of doctors and you say the words THC or cannabis, it’s an immediate...it’s just like a light switch went off.”
He had to go to Atlanta to get a doctor to apply for the registry card. It allows Thornton to have up to 20 fluid ounces of the low THC oil but he says there are a couple of problems with the medical marijuana law.
Georgians cannot buy or sell medical marijuana, and the law only allows those with the card to “posses it.”
Thornton said he has to utilize a private seller to acquire the low THC oil.
But the card hasn't just given Thornton physical relief, it's also given him peace of mind.
“If I did not have this low THC card in my possession right now, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview. I’d be in jail right now, that’s where I would be so that’s one of the things it’s been able to do for me.”
