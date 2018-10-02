Honey Bee Festival kicks off in Hahira

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) -The Honeybee Festival of Hahira has “bee”-gun.
The festival kicked off at the Train Depot in Hahira Square Monday morning.
Dozens of people, including city workers and first responders, came out to enjoy the time spent with one another, and the breakfast served by the Honeybee Fetival committee.
“We work all year long. We’re kind of a small committee, but we work very well together, have a wonderful team. This is really the culmination of it all. We like to start off and feed our community breakfast this first day," said Lana Hall, planning committee chairman.
The festival is in its 37th year and brought out over 30,000 people last year, according to committee members.
The festival events will continue on through Oct. 6 in Hahira Square.
The festival will continue Tuesday with the Senior Walk from 8 to 10 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.