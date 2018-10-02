Haven Brady jr. looking to put Albany gym on the map

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Beat the Streetz boxing gym and the Brady family been a well known name around Albany.
Mainly for it's efforts in keeping the youth off the streets and in the classrooms.
But a member of the Brady family is looking to mark his name in the history books and take the Brady name to the national level.
Haven Brady Jr. is getting ready to embark on a journey that he will never forget.
As he prepares for this weekend's national qualifier in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
From there it will be up to Brady to see how far it will take him.
If Brady finishes in the top two spots in his weight class of 119, out of the 40 other boxers in his weight class, he will find himself at the National championship in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Where he will have to win the tournament to find a spot on the national team.
Brady said he is excited for the opportunity to make history and put the city and the gym on the map.
“Everything we have been working on is all coming together," said Brady. "We’ve accomplished what we’ve been dreaming about.”
Brady will head to Tennessee this weekend from October 6th-13th.
