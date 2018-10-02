Georgia residents donate $3.5 million to Phoebe Worth

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Worth has over three million reasons to continue providing medical care to the area.
Donors gave around $3.5 million to Phoebe Worth in 2018 through the Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment tax credit program.
The program allows anyone to select a rural Georgia hospital to give the donation to.
Kim Gilman, Phoebe Worth CEO, said they were able to use the donations to renovate and update patient rooms, emergency department waiting rooms and purchase a new CT Scan.
Gilman said the money goes towards equipping patient rooms with new and advanced technology.
Gilman also said the money helps rural hospitals recruit and retain much needed physicians.
"And doing this, like I said, it helps us free up our debt. Our debt that we’re paying, we don’t have to use it to pay down debt, we can use it actually for quality care for our patients,” said Gilman.
Phoebe Sumter also received around $900,000 in donations through the program.
Those interested can apply for the tax credit program until Dec. 31.
