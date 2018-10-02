GBI searching for man who escaped South GA jail 16 years ago

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took to social media Monday in hopes of catching a man who escaped from jail more than 15 years ago.
George Robert Sparks, 73, escaped from the Clinch County Jail in January 2002, according to the GBI and the Echols County Sheriff’s Office.
In a post on Facebook, the GBI said Sparks was in jail at that time on charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes out of Echols County.
He hasn't been seen since 2002.
Investigators said he had ties to Lowndes County, including Lake Park and Valdosta, Echols County and Madison County, Florida.
The GBI also posted an age progression sketch done by a forensic artist.
Investigators said Sparks' hair was brown in 2001, but he may be bald or have thin and/or gray hair now.
As far as aliases go, the GBI said Sparks has been known to go by Bob, Sonny, Robert and George.
The GBI said Sparks has been known to sell knives, fishing equipment and other things at flea markets.
He liked to camp as well, so investigators said he could be living in a campground or a camper or RV.
Anyone with information on George Robert Sparks whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090.
