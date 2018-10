Today will be the last chance of rain for the rest of the week. Highs should just sneak to 90 degrees. Clear skies, calm winds and drier air helps to drop low into the 60s starting Tomorrow. The coolest morning look to be Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s. Highs rise into the lower 90s with tons of sun. A little moisture returns late in the weekend. Tropics could activate in the Caribbean early next week.