Family celebrates GED graduation at Dougherty County Jail

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One family celebrated a special graduation Monday at the Dougherty County Jail.
Quindathion Baldwin is an inmate at the jail, and is now the 35th man to receive his GED while incarcerated.
The jail has partnered with Albany Technical College to create the program.
If an inmate starts the GED program while in jail, and then released, they can finish it at Albany Tech.
Jail officials said the biggest motivator inmates need to complete the program is the drive within themselves to do it.
Which officials said Baldwin had enough to complete the program, and come back to help others get a GED themselves.
“I have a lot of friends that don’t have it and just because we’re getting our GED, it doesn’t make us look different from another. So I was willing to help others get their GED,” said Baldwin.
Thirty-eight people in total have gotten their GED while in the Dougherty County jail.
Seven more will be taking their GED tests Tuesday.
