East Albany neighborhood watch group brings concerns to city leaders

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Both Albany police and one city commissioner in East Albany provided new ideas to a neighborhood watch group Monday night on how to keep their streets safe.
The Colonial Village Neighborhood Watch group met with two Albany police officers and Ward 2 City Commissioner Matt Fuller.
They brought up different concerns, including several street lights that are out and a suspicious vehicle several people said has had them worried.
Block captain Harold Williams said this is why the neighborhood watch group exists.
"Now we have a suspicious car riding in the neighborhood. I just found out about it today," Williams explained. "We're going to put a watch on that and find out what's going on with it."
Police Sergeant Phyllis Smith said she appreciated hearing the concerns, because that's the only way the police will really know what's going on.
"We know that we need to be here to hear all that," said Sgt. Smith. "We're not in the neighborhood, so the only way we can hear this information is getting it from them first hand."
Police reiterated to the group the importance of you reporting anything suspicious.
If you see anything in your neighborhood that’s concerning, call your local law enforcement.
