City of Hahira celebrates the arts

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) -The City of Hahira is celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October.
The city will be putting on a variety of events to honor the efforts of artists, teachers and anyone working to make the arts a part everyone’s daily life.
“The arts surround us ever single day, whether we realize it or not," said Emily Davenport, Hahira main street director “It’s so much a part of our community and our culture. So, we want people to realize that the building that are built, they’re done by designers and architects. If you think about wall colors and landscaping, those are all done and there’s actually an art in that.”
The city kicked off October with a visit from the mayor and local artist Mindy Reese to Hahira Elementary School.
Reese also crafted pop-up art, such as painted wings, honeycombs, and even quilting bands, which were posted around downtown Hahira for everyone to use to take special pictures.
The arts and humanities celebration will continue for the rest of October with an outdoor movie, an art donation and visiting artists to a local school.
