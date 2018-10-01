Thousands of pumpkins fill melon patch

TERRELL CO. GA (WALB) - Thousands of pumpkins have filled Mark’s Melon Patch for their fall opening weekend.
Although Saturday’s weather kept a lot of folks at home, the pumpkin patch was in full swing Sunday.
“We’re out here shopping for pumpkins to decorate the house,” said Jeff Bowser who attended the Melon Patch Sunday.
He said he fills up two to three barrels of pumpkins every year from Marks Melon Patch.
“We like the white pumpkins, the green pumpkins, the green and orange stripped pumpkins, and the orange pumpkins,” said Bowser.
“We have several thousand out right now. Probably a couple thousand. By next weekend we will probably have about three or four thousand out on display,” said owner Mark Daniel.
Daniel said they had a very healthy crop this year.
“We plant pumpkins anywhere from mid June to mid July. They get ready starting about a couple weeks ago on into November.”
He said they just keep coming.
“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet on picking out our crop.We had a really good crop this year. Maybe the best we’ve ever had. Definitely the best in the last 10 years so we are really excited about that,” said Daniel.
With so many pumpkins, some folks say this is a great spot to feel Fall in the air.
“It’s a good spot for everyone to meet up to get into the fall season. A bunch of families come out here so its cool,” said Tyler Harrell who was also at the patch Sunday.
Daniel said that’s his favorite part.
“This is fall. At Mark’s Melon Patch we are family fun in the fall. I mean this is great, I love the fall I love seeing everybody and I love seeing all these kids it just does my heart good I love it,” said Daniel.
The pumpkin patch will go until the end of October.
Throughout the month, people can enjoy activities like hay rides, a corn maze, live entertainment, food, haunted houses, and more.
