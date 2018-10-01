TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/1/18): Panthers blank the defending champs

CHULA, GA (WALB) - Since 2011 Valwood has won 3 state titles and 6 region championships.
In that span of 8 years, they’ve never suffered a shutout, that was until this past Friday night at Tiftarea.
That’s why the Panthers are the WALB team of the week.
Tiftarea handed Valwood a 34-zip loss Friday night in what was the WALB game of the week.
The Panthers blanked the defending state champs. In the process they improved to 5-0.
This win was historic for a couple other reasons beyond the shutout.
It’s the first time the Panthers have beaten Valwood since 2009.
The Panthers are off to their first 5-0 start since 1991.
And also, Friday night was the first time the Panthers have had to punt this season.
“He did good, his first work he’s got this year. We practice it every day and I told him eventually we’ll have to punt. Killing his stats, but I’d rather not punt,” said first-year Tiftarea head coach Erik Soliday.
“I think definitely a game like that helps your confidence. We’ve won some games, but none against a team like that. When you beat a team like that, it gives you a little confidence.”
That was the first region game for the Panthers who haven’t won a region championship since 2008.
Friday’s victory positions them well to snap that streak this year.
