‘My Friend and Me’ photos benefit Albany Humane Society

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People taking pictures with pets will help out the animals at the Albany Humane Society.
Rosemary West Photography partnered with the Albany Humane Society for a fundraiser that allows families to capture memories with their furry friends.
So far they’ve raised about $800 and are expecting to have 2,000 for the extent of the project.
Each photo has a $20 fee that benefits the Humane Society.
The fundraiser will truly help pets in need.
“And let’s face it, we have a lot of pets that are not being taken care of or are abandoned. So that is a resource so we can make sure that they are not suffering unnecessarily and that they get good homes,” said Rosemary West, the studio owner.
She also said she is looking into adding another day of shooting for this event.
If you would like to take a picture with your pet to support, call (229) 439-7799
