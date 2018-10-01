Murder suspect due in court more than five years after victim’s death

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany murder trial is set to begin this week for a man who is accused of brutally beating another man on his way into work in 2013.
Andrew Gadson, now 24 years old, is charged with murder.
It has taken awhile for this case to work its way through the court system.
More than five years ago, in August 2013, Raymond Tilley, 68, was attacked on his way into work at the Dinner Bell on Clark Avenue.
Tilley was found unconscious behind the Dinner Bell catering business.
Gadson was arrested just days after the attack and charged with aggravated assault.
He is accused of beating Tilley with a metal object, then stealing two guns and cash from him.
At Gadson’s bond hearing a couple months later, Judge Stephen Goss said Tilley had a severely fractured left wrist, broken left forearm, left skull fracture, broken jaw left and right, and multiple fractures.
Five months later Tilley died, and Gadson’s charges were upgraded to murder.
Jury selection is expected to begin this week.
