The Grille House makes plans to celebrate one year anniversary

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Grille House in downtown Albany will celebrate its one year anniversary next weekend, and they’re bringing in Grammy award-winning singer Calvin Richardson.
The Grille House will start the celebration by firing up their grills on the patio at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a meet and greet with the Calvin Richardson also known as the ‘Prince of Soul’.
The owner, Cynthia Walker, said this is a way to connect with the residents in Albany and show how far they’ve come in one year.
“The reason why we decided to do this is because a lot of people counted us out and they didn’t think we were going to be here. So being that we are here and we’re excited about it, we wanted to do something big to give back to the community,” said Cynthia Walker, owner of the Grille House.
The owner said they only have 45 tickets left for this event.
Part of the proceeds from this event will help with their breast cancer benefit event on October 12.
