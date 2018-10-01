‘Grandma no teeth!’: Woman takes out dentures to scare off naked intruder

TITUSVILLE, FL (RNN) - When a Florida grandmother opened her blinds early Friday morning, she expected to see her cat on the back porch but was greeted instead by the sight of a naked man.
Police say 28-year-old Axel Rivera broke on to Pennelope Pettersen’s back porch around 2:20 a.m. Friday, took off his clothes and began “gyrating” at her in a “lewd manner,” according to Florida Today.
Pettersen said she saw a shadow on her porch through the blinds and opened them to investigate.
“I always look first. I opened the blinds and said, ‘Oh, hell, that’s not my cat,’” she told WFTV.
Pettersen, who once worked in security and law enforcement, decided to scare the suspect, according to WFTV.
Pettersen says she popped her teeth out and shouted “Grandma no teeth” at the man.
Officers later found Rivera wandering naked through the parking lot of an apartment complex, Florida Today reports. He told them his clothes had been stolen.
Rivera is charged with one count of exposing his sexual organs and one count of burglary.
“It could have been a very, very bad scene. The woman was victimized, not only having to have someone enter her home that’s not wanted in her home but also someone who was wearing no clothes,” said Amy Matthews with Titusville Police to WFTV.
At Rivera’s court appearance Friday afternoon, a prosecutor said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, WFTV reports.
