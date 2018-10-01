‘Front Street Jam Session’ provides open platform for musicians with talent

By Asia Wilson | October 1, 2018 at 3:30 AM EST - Updated October 1 at 3:30 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many residents were able to enjoy their Sunday by hearing jazz tunes at a jam session hosted by the Renaissance Connections, Inc.

The organization presented its first-ever 'Front Street Jam Session' at the Renaissance Art Cafe in downtown Albany.

Renaissance Connections decided to start the initiative to promote the arts.

Nine artists showcased their talent on a wide range of instruments.

Femi Anderson, the Executive Director, said they wanted to give artist who don’t perform often a platform to express themselves.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to provide a platform for especially artist who don’t get to perform often, because they want to improve on their craft. They want to be able to show the world that they have a talent,” said Anderson.

Renaissance Connections is also gearing up for their next 'Jazzin the Quarters' event.

That event will be held on October 28 at 6 p.m.

