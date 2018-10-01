‘Front Street Jam Session’ provides open platform for musicians with talent

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many residents were able to enjoy their Sunday by hearing jazz tunes at a jam session hosted by the Renaissance Connections, Inc.
The organization presented its first-ever 'Front Street Jam Session' at the Renaissance Art Cafe in downtown Albany.
Renaissance Connections decided to start the initiative to promote the arts.
Nine artists showcased their talent on a wide range of instruments.
Femi Anderson, the Executive Director, said they wanted to give artist who don’t perform often a platform to express themselves.
“One of the reasons why we wanted to provide a platform for especially artist who don’t get to perform often, because they want to improve on their craft. They want to be able to show the world that they have a talent,” said Anderson.
Renaissance Connections is also gearing up for their next 'Jazzin the Quarters' event.
That event will be held on October 28 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.