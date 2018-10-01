Camp Osborn reopens, celebrates 75 years

WORTH CO, GA. (WALB) - Scouts at Camp Osborn were happy to return to their camp after last year’s storms, but they had a little bit more motivation Sunday.
The camp was established 75 years ago, and leaders said they couldn’t be more excited to have it back up and running for this incredible milestone.
Over 300 campers spent this weekend reflecting on the past.
Officials tell us they are honored to be here 75 years later.
“Everything at Camp Osborn was made possible because of someone like Governor Osborn thinking 75 years ago that he could do something that he could make a difference in his community and we are blessed to be the recipients of that," said Matt Hart, the Scout Executive of the South Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Hart also said it was an amazing atmosphere as they recognized the park ranger.
With the work that has to be done, he said some projects have been put on hold so scouts can enjoy programs at the camp.
