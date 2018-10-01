4 arrested for Valdosta armed robbery

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Late Saturday night, about 01:30 in the morning, E911 dispatchers received an emergency call about a robbery at The “Raceway” convenience store on North St. Augustine Road.
Store employees told officers that a man came in with a handgun and demanded money. He got cash and took off in a black SUV and headed toward I-75.
Within minutes, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle matching that description in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
They saw evidence that connected the occupants to the armed robbery. All four occupants, three adults and one juvenile, of the vehicle were taken into custody.
The adults were transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Walter Lee Anderson III was charged with felony Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Giving a False Name a Misdemeanor. He was also held for two previously active warrants.
Jarvaz Coutney Miller was charged with felony armed robbery, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm.
Demetrius Jamall Aikens was charged with felony armed robbery
A 16 year old was charged with felony armed robbery.
“The Valdosta Police Department appreciates the witnesses in this case for providing valuable information that assisted in the identification of the offender vehicle. The Lowndes County Deputies did an outstanding job in quickly identifying and stopping the vehicle that was involved in the armed robbery. As a result of the teamwork between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Valdosta Police Department, these dangerous offenders were taken off the street,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.
