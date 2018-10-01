Albany leaders working on next steps to solve high power bills

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been over a week since Commissioner Jon Howard hosted a town hall meeting to address high utility bills in Albany, and he says some residents are still concerned.
However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel very soon. City commissioners have been working hard to find solutions that will give people a peace of mind.
Nearly 200 people showed up at Howard’s town hall meeting, outraged about their high utility bills.
“You know people got to live and they got to have air, heat, energy. It just all runs together, I just feel like it’s unfair,” said a resident.
One man said he wasn’t at the town hall meeting but he knows people who are still upset questioning what’s next.
“I’m still kind of upset, I mean really Albany as a whole doesn’t have jobs right now, people kind of just living and getting by, check to check, so I feel it’s unfair,” said a resident.
Howard hosted the town hall meeting last week, and said the meeting was just for information and now they are trying to proceed with action.
“The concrete thing was they wanted some relief from their light bill,” said Howard.
Howard said he hears the concerns of those who live in East and South Albany, and he’s working hard to find a solution.
“I have flushed it out to the city commissioners and the Mayor also that we need to take some type of action,” said Howard.
On October 11, the city will host a meeting for residents to speak to leaders of Albany Utilities.
“And they can meet with the mayor and talk with the city manager and of course the board members and flush those issues out and the concerns there have been,” said Howard.
And maybe by attending this meeting, it will bring closure to those concerned.
“I want something to be done because Albany is a nice place to stay. A nice place you can grow your kids up, make a living. But if you make it hard on people, they’re going to move away,” said a resident.
Commissioner Howard said he’s willing to bet many people will get the answers they need at the meeting with the mayor and city manager.
That meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. on October 11 at the Albany Utilities facility on Pine Avenue.
