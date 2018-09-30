Rams nail biter finish at home gives them 2-0 record in SIAC

Albany State wins at home 30-24 against Miles College

By John Barron | September 29, 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams hoping for that 2-0 record in the SIAC.

But, to get there, they had to take down the Miles College Bears.

The Rams looking for 5 wins in a row against the bears.

This game started late due to bad weather.

ASU off to a rough start as they turned the ball over in two of their first possessions in the first quarter.

Miles scored first with a field goal, but the Rams go in the end zone after a 3 yard run by quarterback Kelias Williams gave the Rams the lead.

ASU held a 30-24 lead in the fourth with 1:39 left on the clock.

A clutch run by McKin Habersham on 4th and 1 gave the Rams a first down and ultimately clinched the game.

The Rams will head to Salisbury, North Carolina next Saturday to face Catawba College at 1:30 P.M.

