Rams nail biter finish at home gives them 2-0 record in SIAC.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams hoping for that 2-0 record in the SIAC.
But, to get there, they had to take down the Miles College Bears.
The Rams looking for 5 wins in a row against the bears.
This game started late due to bad weather.
ASU off to a rough start as they turned the ball over in two of their first possessions in the first quarter.
Miles scored first with a field goal, but the Rams go in the end zone after a 3 yard run by quarterback Kelias Williams gave the Rams the lead.
ASU held a 30-24 lead in the fourth with 1:39 left on the clock.
A clutch run by McKin Habersham on 4th and 1 gave the Rams a first down and ultimately clinched the game.
The Rams will head to Salisbury, North Carolina next Saturday to face Catawba College at 1:30 P.M.
