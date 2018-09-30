FDA approves drug used to prevent migraines in adults

(WBTV) - The United States Food and Drug Administration approved a drug that is used to prevent migraines in adults Thursday.
According to the FDA website, Emgality is used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
The U.S. list price of Emgality is $575 monthly, or $6,900 yearly.
The recommended dosage is 240 mg, or two consecutive injections of 120 mg each, once as a loading dose, followed by monthly doses of 120 mg.
The drug is intended for patient self-administration.
Prior to use, patients and/or caregivers should receive proper training on how to prepare and administer it using a single-dose prefilled pen or single-dose prefilled syringe,
According to the National Headache Foundation, about 28 million Americans have migraine and they typically start during adolescence or the 20s.
For more information about Emgality, including side effects, directions for use, and safety, visit the FDA’s labels for the drug here.
