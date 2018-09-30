Family Literacy Connection looking to serve more parents in need of help

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Leaders with Family Literacy Connection in Albany said they are willing to help more parents who are looking for better ways to provide and support their families.
The non-profit organization has served low income families for 16 years.
This weekend they moved into a new facility on Corn Avenue to reach more families.
Through a series of classes parents receive assistance with education, parenting, and day-to-day life.
The organization works with individuals to remove barriers and challenges while concentrating on skills they need to be effective parents.
Our mission is helping families each day to gain stability, self-sufficiency and success.
Bamford said all of their services are free to parents who have a child five years old or younger.
They are also looking for donations to help renovate their new space.
