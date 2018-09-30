Blazers improve to first 5-0 start since 2007

By John Barron | September 29, 2018

CLINTON. MS (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers have been red hot this season as they are in search of their first 5-0 start to a season since 2007.

The Blazers get it done in Clinton, Mississippi today as VSU finds their 5-0 start.

Head coach Kerwin Bell now holds a record of 16-7 as the Blazers head coach.

The Blazers ranked #13 in the nation, and ranked #1 in the nation for offense, as Rogan Wells throws for 6 touchdowns and 300 yards.

VSU goes on to win 63-42.

The Blazers face Delta State next Saturday at 1 P.M.

