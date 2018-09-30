Annual community day event connects city with a number of resources

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A number of folks in the community had a little fun at the 12th Annual Community Day hosted by the Agape Community Development Corporation.
Robert Cross Park was filled with vendors, food, games, and live entertainment.
Leaders said the purpose for the event was to fellowship with those in the community and connect individuals with resources in the area.
“It’s just to unite our community. We want to be able to give resources and bring people together in the community and let them know what resources are out there available...what programs are available and make it accessible to all of us,” said Teresa Tinson, Chairperson with Agape Community Development Corporation.
The organization is making plans now for a leadership conference in October.
