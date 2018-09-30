Albany church bounces back after two burglaries

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Pastor of Christian Covenant Church said his church is bouncing back after it was burglarized twice in one month and most of the items are back where they belong.
This was the first week things were back to normal at Christian Covenant Church. Pastor Bill Kreiser said if it wasn’t for the community and Albany Police, they wouldn’t have the peace of mind they now have.
Kreiser said burglars took a keyboard, two guitars, a van, microphones, computers and more during two break-ins earlier this month.
Saturday Kreiser said they now have everything back in working conditions except for two computers.
Kreiser said he is grateful the Albany Police Department was able to make an arrest in connection to the break-ins by collecting fingerprints from a Lunchable wrapper that was found opened by the burglar.
He said with the community and police working consistently on this case, they can now rejoice.
“I would just like to tell anybody that had a hand in helping out, not only Albany Police Department but any other citizens of the town and of the city. Thank you. We appreciate the effort and those that helped out and had a helping hand in our situation,” said Bill Kreiser, Pastor of Christian Covenant Church.
Kreiser also said he wants all churches in this community to stay alert and purchase necessary security items.
The pastor said they now have 15 motion sensors, re-keyed all their doors, and installed door sensors at all entrances to prevent another scare.
