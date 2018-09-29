Rams represent well at Willie Laster Invitational

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams held the Annual Willie Laster Invitational earlier this morning at ASU West campus.
It was a great meet for the Rams and a great way for them to measure themselves up against some of their competitors for the remainder of the year.
The Golden Rams had themselves a great meet for this years invitational.
The Men finished third behind Tuskegee and Morehouse College.
Zackary Johnson took third in the meet.
While the lady Rams had themselves a day, as the Golden Rams took first through fourth place.
The Lady rams all together finshed first in the meet.
Rams standout Lauryn Wilson took home first place in the invitational.
ASU saw some great support from the community, and even former super bowl champ and Dougherty high great Anthony Lassiter showed his support.
The Rams are excited for what is in store for them.
“It’s a good feeling and stuff," said Senior Rams Cross Country runner Chaz Berry. "There’s a couple of Freshman on the team and they’re still learning their way around. Transitioning from a 5k to an 8k, from high school to college. So our guys are working hard and that’s all I can expect from them.”
The Rams will head to Georgia Southern on October 13th.
