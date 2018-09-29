Phillip Phillips excited about Heart of Georgia benefit concert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Heart of Georgia benefit concert is Wednesday, with a number of hometown music legends returning to raise money for storm recovery.
Phillip Phillips is very excited to be apart of the show.
He said being a part of the benefit concert with Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell is something they are all looking forward to, promising a concert no one will forget.
“Hopefully people will have a good time that night. And take their minds off a few things. But also helping out this community,” says Phillips.
One reason it means a lot to him...January 22nd, 2017. Phillips was at his in-laws, and that night after the storm he went to help the victims.
“We went out that night to Radium Springs. I had never seen anything like that. It was pretty intense. We were there for several hours, just helping people get out of their homes. Cleaning out the roads, cutting trees down.”
After that first hand look at the destruction, Phillips said he is excited to join his friends and again be able to help people.
“Man, everybody has a good heart. Everyone else is from here, You know it’s going to be a good night of music. Good time. And supporting out great city."
He may be a big music star, but Phillip Phillips said he will always be a South Georgian.
“We appreciate what you are doing, for the community,” says WALB’s Jim Wallace. “Thanks, man. Appreciate it. It’s good to do it. Good to be home.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.