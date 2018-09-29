Mitchell Co. community center applies for STEM grant

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - The mayor of Baconton said the city’s new community center could soon house a STEM lab and library after applying for a $65,000 grant.
Mayor Annette Morman said city officials applied for a USDA grant that could implement STEM computers, books, and a new curriculum for students in the city.
The new ‘Rural STEM Library’ will allow kids to stay abreast in science, math, and reading.
The mayor said they have not received funds yet, but it’s almost guaranteed.
“Almost been guaranteed that we will get the grant because we applied several years ago but the building wasn’t actually completed, so we actually had to wait till the building was completed,” said Morman.
The mayor said they should know if they received the grant by the beginning of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.