Man robbed at gunpoint in Albany
By WALB News Team | September 28, 2018 at 9:11 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 9:19 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a man at gunpoint Friday night.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Discount Liquor Store in the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a black man with green dreads and hat driving a white Ford SUV.

APD said the suspect demanded money from the victim, took his wallet, and then ran away. Police said the victim was robbed near his vehicle.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you any updates as we get them.

