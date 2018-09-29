Man robbed at gunpoint in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a man at gunpoint Friday night.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Discount Liquor Store in the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue.
Police described the suspect as a black man with green dreads and hat driving a white Ford SUV.
APD said the suspect demanded money from the victim, took his wallet, and then ran away. Police said the victim was robbed near his vehicle.
