ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Beat the Streetz boxing has partnered with the Trophy Company to create the first annual "Put down the Guns and Pick up the Gloves" boxing tournament in Albany.
As a great way to help raise money for the community, as well as helping the Albany community youth through Boxing.
Boxing members gathered at the Nelson Tift Building to compete for a chance to raise the belt at the end of the bout.
27 bouts took place today with boxers from Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
The Brady family had a big day today.
Haven Brady Jr, ranked at number 16 in the nation in the 119 weight class, defeated number 2 ranked Micheal Dawson Jr.
Brady said he is just proud of the support this community is receiving for this cause.
“They’re recognizing to see how my dad is trying to help the kids," said Brady. "How the community is coming together and doing something different. Instead of basketball or football.”
The Brady familly hopes this tournament will become a larger event every year.
