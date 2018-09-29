Festival brings wildlife to downtown Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wild Animals took over the Flint Riverquarium as the attraction celebrated their annual Water, Wings, and Wildlife Festival Saturday.
For several years this festival has brought out hundreds of people to the downtown area to experience wildlife in the flesh.
The festival just wrapped up around 5 p.m. Saturday, but folks enjoyed special attractions like a butterfly exhibit, bee-keepers, shark presentations, and even fishing.
We spoke with the Executive Director of the Flint Riverquarium who tells us why this festival is important.
“The birds of prey, a lot of times, the birds they are working with, you just would see them flying in the wild but you can’t get an up close view of them and really learn about some of the characteristics that they have and why they’re important to us,” said Tommy Gregors.
Membership holders of the RiverQuarium got in free Saturday.
This is also the last weekend of “Swaptember” and the Gregors encourages folks to come out during this time.
