Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office aims to improve community relations

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is making it one of their missions to enhance community and police relationships.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said the best way to build these relationships is to meet more of the residents in the community outside of a call.
He said a great way to do this is during community events such as their annual community unity BBQ.
Sproul said the initiative behind it was motivated by the tragedies across the nation.
“Pretty horrific events that were taking place with shootings and other things that we were taking place and we wanted to have an event that will being the community together,” said Sproul.
The BBQ will be Saturday October 13 at morning side elementary and is free and open to the public.
