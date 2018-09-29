Community reacts to Chehaw losing zoo accreditation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Residents in the community are speaking out after learning the zoo at Chehaw has lost its accreditation issued by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
WALB talked with one local mother who said that Chehaw is not evolving like other state parks and attractions. When we brought her concern to Chehaw leaders, they blame that as one of the reasons they lost their accreditation.
Chehaw’s Executive Director, Don Meeks, said the infrastructure of the zoo hasn’t changed since the 1980s and needs renovations. The zoo has been accredited by the AZA since 1997 and lost it after an inspection back in June.
Meeks also said this could be the reason the city cut their funds by $120,000 for the last four years.
Nikki Brooks is a mother of five who has lived in Albany for most of her life. She said she hasn’t seen changes since she was five.
“I wish they can modernize it, you know fix it up a little bit. Maybe get a few animals and everything and it would be a lot better. And I would take my kids out there more because they love it but there’s not a whole lot that keeps them entertained,” said Brooks.
Meeks said they started struggling recently and were unable to afford some of the maintenance updates.
Park leaders tell us the amount of deferred maintenance far exceeded the amount of net profit they were able to generate.
Meeks said they tried to come up with a plan after the city cut funding from the park’s budget.
He said they knew this day would come for four years, but when they tried to execute that plan, the deferred maintenance log got longer and funds got smaller.
He said 2014 was the last year the city of Albany provided one million dollars in funding.
Each year following, city officials started deducting $30,000, and Meeks said this could be due to officials not seeing immediate progress.
Meeks did say the deductions from the city didn’t put Chehaw in this predicament.
Park leaders said they’ve increased revenue by six percent each year, however, Meeks said they needed a sufficient amount of revenue to off-set the deductions each year.
“It wasn’t like we were surprised on an annual basis, It was part of our funding plan for the entire five year period. We knew it was going to happen. As we were going along, we were making adjustments to account for those funding reductions,” said Meeks.
He added five years ago, the park had a revenue of $1.5 million and this year they were able to increase that to $2.1 million.
Park leaders said in the coming days, they will provide WALB with a more in-depth breakdown of how they spent over $800,000 provided by the city of Albany.
